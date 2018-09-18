Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Taxify takes part in world cleanup day

Taxify Sharing the road to a greener nation, company takes part in World Cleanup Day

In partnership with Let’s Do it Nigeria, Taxify joined in the World Cleanup day exercise encouraging riders as well as environmental enthusiasts to join hands to clean the world up in one day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

On the 15th of September, 2018, Taxify took a big step in showing their commitment to a better and cleaner Nigeria.

In partnership with Let’s Do it Nigeria, Taxify joined in the World Cleanup day exercise encouraging riders as well as environmental enthusiasts to join hands to clean the world up in one day.

play

 

Nigeria generates more than 32 million tons of solid waste annually, out of which only 20-30% is collected and properly managed. Reckless disposal of garbage has led to blockage of sewers and drainage networks, and choking of water bodies. The bulk of the environmental waste is generated by households and local industries including artisans and traders which causes litter to be prominent around communities.

play

 

Uche Okafor, Country Manager at Taxify said “for us this exercise is much more than cleaning up in one day. Our intent is to raise awareness so more people can make an everyday effort to reduce waste in their daily lives. As a transportation service, we see the direct effects waste mismanagement has on the state of the environment especially the roads and we believe that seemingly little actions like this can lead to big changes for our environment.”

play

 

Armed with gloves, sanitizers and garbage bags, Taxify staff, riders, waste entrepreneurs as well as environmental enthusiasts took to the streets to participate in the boldest civic cleanup action ever to happen in the nation.

play

 

Aminat, a Taxify rider who joined in the exercise said, “We deal with trash in our neighbourhoods and they cause serious issues for us. Only a few days ago it wouldn’t stop raining and the entire community had to deal with floods because all the gutters and drainages were filled with garbage. I am glad Taxify is joining a growing list of organisations showing that they care about the state of the environment.”

play

 

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Disgusting Lady poos directly into Yahoo boy’s mouth for money rituals...bullet
2 In Osun House of Assembly member caught bathing in a market at nightbullet
3 Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransombullet

Related Articles

Taxify “Your PVC, Your Voice” brand says in Democracy Day inspired campaign
Tech Taxify users are getting debited multiple times for single trips
Crook! Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back
Strategy Taxify raises $175 million investment funding, here are the new investors
Tech Scooter unicorn Bird is now in Brussels as it speeds up its international expansion
Strategy These 7 side-hustles that can fetch you extra income in Nigeria right now
Simple Tips Here's how to survive 3rd mainland bridge closure if you live in Lagos
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Flutterwave CEO, ex-minister to speak at 2018 Coworking industry conference
Guides & Tips How to navigate transport in Nigeria
Tech The scooter war explodes in Europe as Taxify brings dockless scooters to Paris

Metro

Baileys BakeFest 2 Baking festival winner recounts his sweet experience
Lecturer reportedly maltreats 6-yr-old houseboy for misplacing his book
Child Abuse Lecturer reportedly maltreats 6-yr-old houseboy for misplacing his books
Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life
Domestic Violence Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life
21-yr-old man dies of examination stress
Pressure 21-yr-old man dies of examination stress