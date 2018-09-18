news

On the 15th of September, 2018, Taxify took a big step in showing their commitment to a better and cleaner Nigeria.

In partnership with Let’s Do it Nigeria, Taxify joined in the World Cleanup day exercise encouraging riders as well as environmental enthusiasts to join hands to clean the world up in one day.

Nigeria generates more than 32 million tons of solid waste annually, out of which only 20-30% is collected and properly managed. Reckless disposal of garbage has led to blockage of sewers and drainage networks, and choking of water bodies. The bulk of the environmental waste is generated by households and local industries including artisans and traders which causes litter to be prominent around communities.

Uche Okafor, Country Manager at Taxify said “for us this exercise is much more than cleaning up in one day. Our intent is to raise awareness so more people can make an everyday effort to reduce waste in their daily lives. As a transportation service, we see the direct effects waste mismanagement has on the state of the environment especially the roads and we believe that seemingly little actions like this can lead to big changes for our environment.”

Armed with gloves, sanitizers and garbage bags, Taxify staff, riders, waste entrepreneurs as well as environmental enthusiasts took to the streets to participate in the boldest civic cleanup action ever to happen in the nation.

Aminat, a Taxify rider who joined in the exercise said, “We deal with trash in our neighbourhoods and they cause serious issues for us. Only a few days ago it wouldn’t stop raining and the entire community had to deal with floods because all the gutters and drainages were filled with garbage. I am glad Taxify is joining a growing list of organisations showing that they care about the state of the environment.”

