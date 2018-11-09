Pulse.ng logo
Suspected cultists gun down female student after snatching her phone

A female student was tracked down to her residence where she was killed when some criminal minds attacked her.

The police in Bayelsa is keen in its interest to capture persons responsible for the death of a female student who was running an errand for her mother.

In Bayelsa State, suspected cult members have reportedly gunned down a student Seifa Fred and took away her phone.

According to reports the victim is a 100 level student of the Niger Delta University, Yenagoa.

She was reportedly killed on Thursday, November 8, 2018, while returning from an errand. Her attacked reportedly trailed Seifa Fred to her residence where she was killed.

In a statement released through spokesperson Asinim Butswat, the police are committed to ensuring the culprits are catured.

“On 8 November, 2018, at about 2030hours, unknown suspected cultists at Amarata, Yenagoa, shot one Seiyefa Fred ‘f’ 16years, while trying to dispossess her of her mobile phone.

"The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The Police have swung into action and are working on a promising lead on the identity of the suspects and efforts have been intensified to arrest them.

"The command has embarked on community engagement meetings with relevant youth bodies in a bid to stem the tide of cult related activities.

"Members of the public should continue to assist the Police with useful information to combat crime in Bayelsa State," reads a statement by Butswat captured in a report by the Linda Ikeji's Blog.

More reports confirm that the deceased was killed while struggling with her attackers.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

