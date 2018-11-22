Mum hunts down son who reportedly committed murder

news

In South Africa, a mother Sibongile Ndlovu makes a bold display hunting down her son who reportedly killed a man at a place reserved for leisure.

According to the Daily Sun News, she tracked the suspect Stanley Shilakwe to a house in Mogale City.

ALSO READ: Mum reportedly bathes own child with hot water and gives no reason for her action [Video]

Ndlovu is interested in getting justice for the family of the victim.

"It could happen to anyone. It was not going to sit well with me to see another family mourning while we folded our arms and did nothing.

"I just want the victim to get justice, even though he may not come back from the dead."

The victim Shilakwe was a 45-year-old man. He reportedly died before he could reach a hospital.