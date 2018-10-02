Man kills 8-year old daughter because wife became a lesbian

news

On January 20, 2018, 55-year old William Billingham stabbed his 8-year old daughter, Mylee Billingham in the chest, after dragging her to a nearby bungalow in Walsall, England.

This happened after holding a knife to his wife, Tracey Taundry’s neck a few minutes earlier. On October 1, 2018, Birmingham County Court was convicted him of murdering his daughter and threatening his wife with death.

According to The BBC, “The unemployed factory worker opted not to give evidence and claimed he had no memory of stabbing Mylee. He said he was guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter due to depression. Prosecutors said Billingham had “turned his anger” on Mylee to spite Miss Taundry after she began a relationship with a woman.”

According to various reports, Billingham has six children from three women and he only had a visit from young Mylee. Her mother, Taundry was picking her up when Billingham attacked her. Interestingly, Billingham was seen in a video earlier that day smiling with his daughter.

During his trial, Billingham’s act, prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said, “It was swift, deliberate, clinical, brutal. It was not some manic, unfocused assault.”

“This was no accident and it was not a slight injury. It was a deep, violent thrust of a lethal weapon into the most vulnerable part of his young daughter’s body.” He contined.

At the crime scene, Billingham neglected calls from the Police and stabbed himself in the stomach. He also described himself as a “brilliant dad” to prosecutors.

Psychiatrist Philip Joseph told jurors: “He has a particular difficulty in coping with the end of relationships and is likely to behave in an aggressive and intimidating manner.”

Interestingly, Billingham has a record or records. He had been cautioned in 2007 for slapping Tracey Taundry and was convicted in 1990 for causing bodily harm on his then girlfriend.

He would be sentenced today.