14-year old rapes and murders 83-year old woman

“It’s sickening. It’s sickening and sad” were the words of a West Baltimore resident when asked for comment over the incident, reports Fox News.

The 83-year old woman, Dorothy Mae Neal was known for her big smile and big heart. Investigators launched a course when neighbors at Rosemont Garden Apartments she was reported ‘not seen for days.’ Neal, was found in her apartment, unresponsive and fading away with evidence of [sexual] assault apparent.

Shortly after Neal passed away, police announced an arrest had been made in connection with her death — it was 14-year old Tyrone Harvin who was reportedly employed by Neal for menial chores when he beat, raped and left her for dead.

Suffice to say the Baltimore public is in shock at the 70-year gap and the age of the alleged perpetrator. T.J. Smith, spokesperson for Baltimore City Police says, “I don’t think any of us were thinking a 14-year-old would be capable of something like this.”

The shock is understandable as the city of Baltimore has not charged a 14-year old as an adult for murder in a while. It’s even more worrying when the rape of an 83-year old is fashioned into the conversation.

Smith continues that, “We can tell you without even checking our records this is the youngest person we’ve charged in Baltimore this year and probably the last couple of years with murder.”

It is generally considered one of the most bizarre crimes Baltimore has ever witnessed.