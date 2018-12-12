Corps member dies during a trip to report for duty

news

A corps member Enoch Noah has reportedly died during a trip to report at his Place of Primary Assignment in Kano State.

His death is mourned by a Facebook profile DanOptimist Ojochegbewho shares a post on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

"My heart bleeds, knowing how tenacious you have worked thus far to attain your current height which is now cut-short by the cold hands of death," Ojochegbe writes in a note bidding farewell to the deceased.

In Lagos, the National Youth Service Corps is interested in meeting a December 14, deadline for the submission of the names of serving corps members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Over 20,000 youths are anticipated to join INEC's support staff in the 2019 General Elections.

The Lagos State NYSC coordinator Mr Mohammed Momoh confirms this to reporters.

“INEC has set off Dec.14 to submit to them, but we will be submitting the information of corps members to them tomorrow, because we work way ahead of time.

“The list is to allow INEC plan ahead of the election.

“We are sent the list of the corps members that we have; we have over 19, 000 corps members serving in Lagos.

“Let me assure you that before the elections we have well over 20, 000 corps members that can be deployed for the elections.

“We will send over 20, 000 even those that are being relocated to Lagos now, the moment they settle down, we will also upload their names as an addendum.

“But for now, what we are forwarding should be about 19, 000 or more. It can’t be less than 19, 000 and those on relocation that will now come, we are expecting about 3,000 to 4,000 corps members more, we will now add it to them.

“At the end of the day and by the time they are ready for the elections we can have less then 20, 000 corps members