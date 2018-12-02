Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Boat mishap: 19 drown in Kwara boat mishap

Boat mishap: 19 drown in Kwara boat mishap

The boat, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt, was conveying the victims across River Niger for a programme  at a traditional wedding ceremony in a community in Niger.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The survivors of the boat mishap are fighting for their lives at the Igando general hospital, Lagos. play Boat mishap: 19 drown in Kwara boat mishap (Illustration) (The Nation)

No fewer than 19 children have been reportedly drowned in a boat mishap on Saturday in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

The boat, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt, was conveying the victims across River Niger for a programme  at a traditional wedding ceremony in a community in Niger.

The boat, conveying about 22 people mostly children, capsized while crossing the river.

A source said that while two of the passengers were rescued, the 19 others drowned and died.

According to him, all effort to rescue other passengers proved abortive.

“As at yesterday evening, four corpses have been recovered from the river.

“Effort would resume this morning again to ensure that others also are found.

“Both men of the Nigeria Police and the State Fire Service were there yesterday in the rescue mission.

“Unfortunately only two of them survived,” the source told NAN on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Sulyman Aliyu, the Secretary of the Lafiagi Traditional Council, has confirmed the incident.

Aliyu told NAN that the number of the victims could not be ascertained yet,  noting that there was a conflict in the number.

“Definitely they are up to 12. The figure is between 12 and that 19 that you said ” he said.

The secretary also confirmed that four corpses were recovered on Saturday  and that efforts to remove others would continue on Sunday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Police Command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, also confirmed the incident.

He told NAN that the officers of the force and other security agencies had joined the local government council to recover the corpses.

He, however, said that the number of the passengers and the victims could not yet be ascertained as the recovery exercise was still ongoing. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anambra residents are marvelled after discovering "Virgin Mary" by a windowbullet
2 Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagosbullet
3 Yahoo ritualists narrate how they killed DELSU first-class studentbullet

Related Articles

3 die in Lagos boat mishap, 5 missing, 12 rescued
NIWA confirms 11 dead, 7 missing in Benue boat mishap
In Maiduguri 6 feared dead in boat mishap
Hero Reverend father gives his life to save his friend
P.T.S.D Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters
In Lagos Police rescue 3 in boat mishap
Tragedy 5 persons died as boat capsizes in Lagos
In Kebbi Boat Mishap: Lawmaker donates 2 ambulances, passenger boats to coastal communities
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa

Metro

Man caught with variety of used underwear belonging to female victims
Man caught with variety of used underwear belonging to female victims
Lady disappears with boss's kids a week after taking up job as their nanny
Lady disappears with boss's kids a week after taking up job as their nanny
Man performs stunt lifting wheelbarrow with his teeth
Man performs stunt lifting wheelbarrow with his teeth
Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysia
Nigerian man sentenced to death for pushing drugs in Malaysia
X
Advertisement