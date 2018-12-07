Bauchi vigilante shoot man to death over a haircut

news

The vigilante culture in Nigeria gives too much power to unscrutinized individuals. Thus, reports this morning claim that one Abati Mahmud has been shot by a member of a vigilante group at the Rariya Quarters in Bauchi metropolis, Bauchi State, over a supposed compulsory hair shave in the area.

Mahmud was certified dead at the hospital on December 6, 2018, around 9:30 pm.

On Thursday, December 6, 2018, Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Abubakar told Northern City News on that command received the report on December 2 and arrested two suspects in connection with the incident.

Abubakar said, “We received a report on the death of a young man, who was allegedly shot dead by a member of the vigilante group at the Rariya Quarters.

“We have commenced an investigation into the incident and whoever is found guilty will be prosecuted. So far, we have arrested two people in connection with the incident.”

Abubakar also cautioned members of the vigilante group to stop engaging in jungle justice, regardless of the powers handed out to them.

ALSO READ: #ASUUStrike: Anambra lecturer wears Spiderman costume to save his Masters' students

Punch Metro reports an eyewitness, Yahuza Shehu, saying, “When they removed Mubarak’s cap, they discovered that he had already shaved his head, so they left and later came back in large numbers, claiming that they heard that some people were making uncomplimentary statements about them.

“This led to an argument and the deceased took his younger siblings and kept them in one room; they were eight in the room.

“But one of the vigilantes forced the window opened, pointed his gun inside the room and shot Mahmud to death. We discovered over 58 gun pellets in his body; one of the pellets hit someone called Aliyu on his leg and injured him.”

Another resident of Rariya quarters, Alhaji Yahaya Ajiya, explains the shock of residents, “Though the vigilantes discovered that Mahmud had shaved, they mobilized and came back in large numbers and beat people. In the process, someone’s hand was cut and a woman was also injured.

“We have reported the matter to the police and initially, they arrested six people, but later released three of them. We don’t know why they were released, but we will not leave any stone unturned until the culprits are punished.”

The deceased has since been buried in Bauchi according to Muslim rites and with a funeral prayer amidst tears by his parents and sympathizers.