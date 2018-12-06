ASUUStrike: Lecturer becomes Spiderman to help his students

Pulse.ng logo
#ASUUStrike: Anambra Lecturer disguises as Spiderman to save students

The lecturer of Chukwuma Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra diguised as Spiderman to attend to his Master's student before their final project defence.

  • Published:
The ASUU strike is the regular madness that strikes that Nigerian educational sector nearly every year, crippling the study system, setting back students, disrupting concentration and prolonging school stay for longer than they should be in University. 

It represents the major problem that confronts Nigeria’s University system, but one Lecturer of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, (A.K.A Anambra State University) is particularly concerned and has decided to help his students while wearing a Spiderman costume.

According to Instablog9ja, the event unfolded yesterday, December 5, 2018. The lecturer is a strong member of ASUU, meaning union rules preclude him from engaging in Academic work through the strike.

ALSO READ: 'ASUU strike may be prolonged', lecturers warn students

The Spiderman disguise was meant to help protect his identity, warp the laws in his favour — he helped his students as Spiderman and not as a lecturer and help his Master’s students prepare for the final defense of their project.

This is simply a win. You can read about the last ASUU strike here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

