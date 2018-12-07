Annie Idibia reaches out to indigent women in Ikorodu

news

Thursday 29th November 2018, wife of music star, 2Face Idibia, Annie, visited the Abule Eleru community in Ikorodu, Lagos as part of activities marking her 34th birthday celebrations. At the event, Annie’s AI Care Foundation donated various poverty alleviation materials and start-up capital for a number of community based businesses.

The AI Care Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, focused on sharing and exchanging business intelligence, knowledge, ideas and support to community women and young people, through training, funding and healthcare support. Over 3,000 Abuja, Lagos and Akwa Ibom women and young people have been supported over the last 3 years by AI Care Foundation.

At the Abule Eleru event, Annie, in company of her celebrity friends, Toyin Abraham, Lilian Esoro, & Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, joined the women of the community in a cook-out session and took time to listen to the stories of hope and aspiration that help in shaping the programmes of the Foundation. Various individuals and small enterprises received financial support in the course of the event.

Speaking at the event, Annie explained, “It is humbling to see the earnestness of so many to lift themselves from poverty. It truly is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to support your journeys. Thank you for opening your hearts to AI Care. I especially thank our partner, Coca Cola Nigeria, for your constant support. In supporting us, I want you to know that you are changing lives one woman, one young person, one community, at a time. Thank you.”

The AI Care Outreach 2018 was an intensely emotional experience and one that touched the lives and destinies of scores of women and young people. As well as Annie and friends, Coca-Cola was present at the event to refresh the audience with packs of the Coca-Cola 1L MAMA drink.

