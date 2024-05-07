'Enemies of progress': Ben Bruce slams Atiku, Obi over Lagos-Calabar Highway project in viral video

According to the viral video, he described those opposing the road project as 'disgruntled' individuals and 'enemies of progress.'

He said, "The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is proof of the transformative power of visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who has put the present minister of works, David Umahi, at the helm of the affair.

"With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design, this highway will slash travel times, reduce transportation costs, and increase access to market and resources.

"It will be a game changer for entrepreneurs, investors, and travellers, unlock new opportunities, and boost economic growth.

"As we embark on this journey, we are not just building a highway; President Bola Tinubu is crafting a legacy of prosperity and growth.

"The Lagos Calabar highway will be a lifeline for business, a catalyst for economic development, and a symbol of hope for a brighter future.

"And this is why it is surprising that some disgruntled people are opposing this project, and I would suggest that such enemies of progress should not ply the road when it is completed and stick to the old, long, and treacherous routes."

Atiku, Obi's criticism

Pulse reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar had critiqued President Tinubu for embarking on the highway project.

Atiku accused President Tinubu of embarking on the project for his gains and his business ties with Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of Hitech, the construction company contracted by the Federal Government to build the coastal road.

On the other hand, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential bannerman, described the project as a 'misplaced priority.'

He condemned the demolition of business structures and establishments that were necessitated due to the commencement of the project.

Obi recounted that the federal government's actions would cost thousands of Nigerians their jobs "with investments above $200 million at risk."