Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

5-yr-old does 4,105 push-ups in 2 hrs, gets politician's Benz

5-yr-old boy gets a Benz from Politician for doing 4,105 push-ups

The boy is known as the "Chechen Schwarzenegger" to the local media.

  • Published:
5-yr-old does 4,105 push-ups in 2 hrs, gets politician's Benz play

The 5-year-old, Rahim Kurayev

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Rahim Kurayev, a five-year-old from Chechnya has been gifted a $36,000 white C180 model Mercedes Benz by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. This is a welcome positive after a 13-year-old boy reportedly stabbed his grandmother's 78-year-old friend 60 times and cut off her breasts to steal two pounds in Russia.

play Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (Business Insider)

The boy affectionately called, “Chechen Schwarzenegger” was gifted after he reportedly did 4,105 push-ups in two hours and 25 minutes and dedicated the feat to the Chechen leader.

According to the Moscow Times, the boy however missed out on being in the Russian Book of records as officials were not satisfied as he tried to beat the record currently held by a child from Elista, Kalmykia, who completed 4,050 push-ups 2015.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#0JA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YU=## #emo#0JQ=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LM=##1 #emo#0Lk=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0YU=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=## #emo#0Lg=## #emo#0KA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=##))#emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #emo#0KA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YU=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0Y8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0JA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YU=## #emo#0JQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=## #emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lc=## #emo#0YU=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0Ls=## #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP## ##emo#0YE=###emo#0L8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YI=####emo#0L8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lo=####emo#0YI=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=####emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###5#emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=##

A post shared by #emo#0Jo=###emo#0YM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LI=##(#emo#0JI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LI=##) #emo#0KA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YU=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lw=## (@rahimkurievvazaev) on

 

ALSO READ: 19-yr-old boy surprises his girlfriend with a benz, iWatch and iPhone X Max for her 16th birthday (Video)

Kurayev had reportedly told the Chechen leader that he could do 5,000 push-ups, before proceeding to demonstrate his abilities on the hood of the car.

When Kadyrov gave Kurayev the keys to the white Benz on Thursday, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Kadyrov as saying, “Let your father drive you around on this, you’re worthy of riding a white Mercedes.”

View this post on Instagram

#emo#0JI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0YE=## #emo#0KA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0Jo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Lw=## ##emo#0YE=###emo#0L8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YI=####emo#0YI=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=####emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LQ=####emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###5#emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=####emo#0LM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Lk=##

A post shared by #emo#0Jo=###emo#0YM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LI=##(#emo#0JI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LI=##) #emo#0KA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YU=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lw=## (@rahimkurievvazaev) on

 

Local sports minister Musa Khanarikov has said, “Rahim Kurayev actively does sport, which allowed him to do 4,105 push-ups in 2 hours 25 minutes without stopping, it’s a world record.

Our Chechen Schwarzenegger, as they call him, dedicated his record to the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov.

The boy has become a local celebrity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Man beats up best friend caught having sex with his fiancéebullet
2 2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on insidebullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Idibala: The South African dance making Africans fall down like trees
ASUN Graduate slumps and dies moments after collecting NYSC call-up letter
Life In Naija - Meet the young female street boxer with an Olympic dream
#FraudBae Man scams his ex, gets arrested trying to fly his new girl to Paris with ex's money and makes music off it
Model cries after bad bum enlargement, tells ladies "Love yourself" as she battles for life (Video)
19-yr-old boy surprises his girlfriend with a benz, iWatch and iPhone X Max for her 16th birthday (Video)
23 OOU students, 12 others reportedly arrested for yahoo yahoo
"There is no shame in selling sex" - Bisi Alimi
2 pythons reportedly fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside
4 INEC workers, NYSC member, 3yr-old die in accident in Kogi

Metro

2-yr-old found dead with 'organ' missing
2-yr-old found dead with 'organ' missing
DELSU student found dead with tongue and breasts missing
3 days after DELSU student was declared missing, she is found dead with tongue and breast missing
Graduate slumps, dies after collecting NYSC call-up letter
ASUN Graduate slumps and dies moments after collecting NYSC call-up letter
Huawei’s academic partnerships aid development of digital economy
Telcos urged to enhance user experience and build ecosystem in video business
X
Advertisement