5-yr-old does 4,105 push-ups in 2 hrs, gets politician's Benz

The boy is known as the "Chechen Schwarzenegger" to the local media.
The boy affectionately called, “Chechen Schwarzenegger” was gifted after he reportedly did 4,105 push-ups in two hours and 25 minutes and dedicated the feat to the Chechen leader.
According to the Moscow Times, the boy however missed out on being in the Russian Book of records as officials were not satisfied as he tried to beat the record currently held by a child from Elista, Kalmykia, who completed 4,050 push-ups 2015.
Kurayev had reportedly told the Chechen leader that he could do 5,000 push-ups, before proceeding to demonstrate his abilities on the hood of the car.
When Kadyrov gave Kurayev the keys to the white Benz on Thursday, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Kadyrov as saying, “Let your father drive you around on this, you’re worthy of riding a white Mercedes.”
Local sports minister Musa Khanarikov has said, “Rahim Kurayev actively does sport, which allowed him to do 4,105 push-ups in 2 hours 25 minutes without stopping, it’s a world record.
“Our Chechen Schwarzenegger, as they call him, dedicated his record to the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov.”
The boy has become a local celebrity.