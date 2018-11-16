news

A few weeks ago, a father reported his son to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) zonal office in Kaduna after he bought a house and shop, and told his father that he bought them with random credit alerts on his phone without owning a bank account.

The EFCC were able to recover about N939,000 (Nine Hundred and Thirty Nine Thousand Naira) from him.

This time around, a viral video floating across the internet shows how reported a 19-year-old Abuja-based boy, Zubair surprised his girlfriend, Nihat with a White Mercedes benz, an iWatch and iPhone X Max for her 16th birthday in Abuja.

For perspective, reports also claim the girl is an SS3 student in Abuja and he is a 100-level student in University.

While we don't know the model of those products he bought, perspective is that, a Mercedez Benz sports car costs up to N7m, an Apple watch can cost up to N180K, an iPhone X Max can cost up to N400K.

As the story is making the rounds, a Dr. Chima M. Amadi has posted via his Twitter account, @AMADICHIMA that, “This is how we roll in Abuja. A place where your surname is enough to make you a billionaire and where fellowship with the right crew means access to billions of cash. Of course, our 16 year olds knowing how we made the cash can afford to show some love.”

As of 11:30 am, this was the Numbers one and two trending topics on Twitter NG.

This is Nigeria.