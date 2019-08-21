Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade will release her fourth studio album, ‘Woman of Steel’ on Wednesday, August 30, 2019.

The album was announced just after her hug collaboration with American rapper, Rick Ross on a remix of her single, ‘Oh My Gosh' - the final song on the album which will be a follow-up to Black Magic which was released in 2018.

To support the album, ‘Bounce,’ was released on June 12, 2019. The album has also been made available for pre-release on August 20, 2019.

The album will be released under Effyzie Entertainment.

In addition to 'Bounce,' Yemi Alade has released 'Home' which was produced by Vtek and 'Give Dem,' which was produced by Krizbeatz as lead singles.

You can stream 'Home' on Apple Music HERE.