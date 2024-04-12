ADVERTISEMENT
Odumeje unleashes the power of 'Abido Shaker' on new single featuring Flavour

Adeayo Adebiyi

Popular Nigerian clergyman Prophet Odumeje has released his highly anticipated single featuring Flavour.

Odumeje features Flavour on new single 'Powers'
Odumeje features Flavour on new single 'Powers'

In his latest effort, Odumeje AKA Indaboski Bahose has joined forces with Nigerian acclaimed singer Flavour for a new single titled 'Power'.

On the upbeat single, Odumeje who pastors The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Anambra state rolled out a list of his powers including "Indaboski Bahose, Dabush Kabash, Lefase Fare, Abido Shaker, and Gandusa Ganduja".

Aided by Flavour's highlife melodies, Odumeje declares that he's about to unleash his powers which he had earlier promised to channel into tackling the naira decline.

While he's a famous demon-tackling pastor with viral clips to his name, Odumeje has also made music with the cream of the crop from Eastern Nigeria.

'Powers' is the second time Odumeje will be collaborating with Flavour whom he featured on the gospel track 'Umu Jesus' in 2020. He also featured Phyno in 2022 on the single 'Ike Billion Billion'.

With the release of 'Powers,' Nigerians will be on the lookout for the change in economic fortune Odumeje promised would follow.

