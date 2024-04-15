Watch Tems perform ‘Essence’ with Wizkid and Justin Bieber at Coachella 2024

While performing the song “Essence” which Wizkid featured Justin Bieber and her on, Tems brought out both Wizkid and Bieber for the performance.

Her performance at the event came just after she had teased fans about an exciting surprise on X (formerly Twitter) earlier.

“Coachella! I’m too exciteddd I have a surprise tonight,” she wrote earlier on X.

For the performance, Tems donned a black beaded dress with a halter neck.

Wizkid was the first to join Tems on stage which he did wearing a statement oversized, bomber varsity jacket with leather sleeves. Bieber later joined in an oversized cargo shorts and black hoodie.

"Oh my God, this is crazy” Tems said after the performance on stage. She also referred to Wizkid as the legend. “Give it up for Justin and the legend,” she said hugging Wizkid.

After her performance she said on X that she would be back next week. "Thank you Coachella, till next weekend," she said. Coachella this years runs from April 12-14 and 19-21.

