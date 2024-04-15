ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Tems perform ‘Essence’ with Wizkid and Justin Bieber at Coachella 2024

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

At the end of the performance Tems called Wizkid, who featured her on the song, "the legend."

Tems performs onstage in the Mojave tent at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Tems performs onstage in the Mojave tent at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

While performing the song “Essence” which Wizkid featured Justin Bieber and her on, Tems brought out both Wizkid and Bieber for the performance.

Her performance at the event came just after she had teased fans about an exciting surprise on X (formerly Twitter) earlier.

Coachella! I’m too exciteddd I have a surprise tonight,” she wrote earlier on X.

For the performance, Tems donned a black beaded dress with a halter neck.

Tems performs onstage in the Mojave tent at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Tems performs onstage in the Mojave tent at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid was the first to join Tems on stage which he did wearing a statement oversized, bomber varsity jacket with leather sleeves. Bieber later joined in an oversized cargo shorts and black hoodie.

"Oh my God, this is crazy” Tems said after the performance on stage. She also referred to Wizkid as the legend. “Give it up for Justin and the legend,” she said hugging Wizkid.

After her performance she said on X that she would be back next week. "Thank you Coachella, till next weekend," she said. Coachella this years runs from April 12-14 and 19-21.

Watch the full performance below:

See how fans are reacting to her performance:

