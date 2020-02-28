Artist: 2Baba

Album Title: Warrior

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop, R&B, Reggae,

Date of Release: February 28, 2020

Producers: Bolaji Beatz (Tracks 1 and 13), Jay Sleek (Tracks 2, 3, 4, 5) Spellz (Tracks 9 and 12), Black Jerzee (Track 6), Ploops (Track 11), Speroach (Track 7), Richie (Track 10)

Album Art:

Length: 13 Songs, 45 Minutes

Features: 4 - Burna Boy, Wizkid, Peruzzi, Symenca, HI Idibia, Tiwa Savage, Olamide

Tracklist:

Tracklist for 'Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I.' (Instagram/SimplySimi)

Details/Takeaway: The announcement for this album was made via 2baba's Instagram account. In the announcement, the legend wrote, "Anticipate!!! This album is for warriors."

The album is a follow-up to 2014 effort, Ascension. Although 2baba released the commemorative Face2Face 10.0 and compilation album, Rewind.Select.Update, they are not original albums.

The album will be his fifth album release under Hypertek and it will be a commemorative effort for 20 years of excellence in Nigerian music.

You can listen to song HERE.