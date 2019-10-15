On June 11, 2019, Pulse made a list of the five most anticipated albums of 2019. The list included Asa, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

Since then, Burna Boy and Asa have released their albums while Wizkid and Davido have consistently served us teasers. Tiwa Savage's album is also likely to be released in the early parts of 2020.

Equally, acts like YCee, Peruzzi, Adekunle Gold, Reekado Banks and Zlatan have announced albums that are set to drop in the final months of 2019. Here is what we know so far;

Reekado Banks

Album Title: Daddy To Many

Album Status: Done

A few weeks ago, Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks visited Pulse. During a chatty session filled with a lot of humour, Reekado reveals that after ‘Rora,’ there will be another single, then his album will drop in the final week of October or the first week of November, 2019.

When quizzed on the title of his new album, he says, “This title is heavy. It’s called, ‘Daddy To Many (laughs).

“I was living my life in Atlanta in March (2019), and I just felt like I was Daddy to many. To be honest, that’s how I felt. It (the album), has 12 tracks and I worked with Wonda, Ozedikus, Altims, TY Mix, Kel P, Blaize and so forth.”

Peruzzi

Album Title: Huncho Vibes

Album Status: Done

On October 9, 2019, DMW/Golden Boy act made the announcement via his Twitter account. The caption reads, "MY PEOPLE, THANKS FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT SO FAR!!! ITS BEEN AN AMAZING RIDE WITH YALL! I AM GLAD TO ANNOUNCE MY FIRST ALBUM “HUNCHO VIBES” !!! ACCEPT IT, LOVE IT AND TELL THE WORLD ABOUT IT! THANK YOU."

This album follows the Heartwork EP which was released in the final months of 2018.

On October 14, 2019, he released track list for the album

YCee

﻿Album Title: YCeeVsZaheer

Album Status: Done

Since YCee left Tinny Entertainment, he has been embracing his more Hip-Hop side. His January 2017 rap solo, 'Balance' even earned him a Lyricist on the Roll nod at the 2019 Headies.

A few weeks ago, he announced his album, YCeeVsZaheer. The album will have 15 tracks and YCee has hinted that the album might drop in October or November 2019. Production credits are set to come from SynX, Alpha and ELMORE.

The album will be a follow-up to 8-track, First Wave (2017) and 9-track Late Night Vibrations (2018), a collaboration work with Bella Alubo.

Adekunle Gold

﻿Album Title: Afro Pop Vol. I

Album Status: Done

On September 26, 2019, Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold announced that his new album will drop soon.

This announcement came via his Twitter account with the message, "Pay Attention to my Project. It's coming soon." Although the release date is set to be announced, his fans are in frenzy at the prospect of a new album.

The album will be a follow-up to About 30 which was released in 2018. As promotion, singles, 'Young Love,' dropped on Friday, September 27, 2019. It was a follow-up to 'Kelegbe Megbe.'

These developments continue a series of good events for Adekunle Gold who is set to have a writing credit on Davido's album, A Good Time.

Zlatan

Album Title: Unknown

Album Status: Unknown

Very little is known about this album, but Zlatan has consistently hinted that he has an album in the works. A few days ago, he noted that he had even worked with Patoranking on the album.

Davido

﻿Album Title: A Good Time

Album Status: Done

The last time Pulse dropped a list like this, the direction for Davido wasn't clear. Since then, he has released the smash hit, 'Blow My Mind' which features Chris Brown, his manager, Asa Asika has tweeted on two occasions that albums was in 'clearing' phase and Davido himself has tweeted about collaborations with Naira Marley, Jeremih and Zlatan.

Wurld and Adekunle Gold are some of the songwriters on the album while producers include Kiddominant, Shizzi, Rexxie and Northboi.

More importantly, Davido also hosted Nigerian media at an event in September. There, he discussed his new album and played them a few songs.

Wizkid

Album Title: Made In Lagos

Album Status: Done

Baba Bolu has continued being a tease. Since he came back from his self-imposed Twitter hiatus, he has released two singles, 'Joro' and 'Ghetto Love.' Currently, he is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s biggest music exports, and that comes with certain major privileges.

He headlines international shows, features on some of the biggest albums, walks the biggest fashion runways alongside other feats. Over the weekend, he will host Starboy Fest in Manchester, England. Tiwa Savage will perform at the event. A few days ago, he performed in Australia and New Zealand.

Finally, it looks like Made in Lagos is set to drop and efforts are centred around that. Asides the two released singles, we know the album will feature acts like Buju Banton, Darmian Marley and so forth. Production will also be handled by Northboi, Killertunes, Mut4y, Sarz and so forth.

A few days ago, he also tells Capital Xtra that fans should expect another collaboration with Skepta.

After the release of two singles in succession in the final quarter of 2018, Made In Lagos was hotly anticipated. Obviously, that didn’t happen. But with some of his recent social media messages, it seems the album will drop anytime from now.

In the meantime, you can check some of the things we know about the album HERE. Made in Lagos will be Wizkid’s fourth album.