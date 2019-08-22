Davido’s album has been in the works for a minute.

A few months ago, he announced via Instagram that was going ‘phoneless’ for one month to complete work on the album.

Since then, the superstar has uploaded videos and pictures at studio sessions with Kiddominant, brainstorming sessions with Sarz or meetings at Sony Music with topics of the album getting discussed.

With ‘Blow My Mind,’ which features Chris Brown the seeming first single off the unnamed album doing insane numbers, the singer’s manager, Asa Asika, who co-founded The Plug with Bizzle Osikoya has teased fans with great news.

In the afternoon of Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Asika took to his Twitter account to say that, “Just played the album for Spotify ! Almost go time!”

As the wait continues for the album, Asika’s tweet was barraged with a lot of comments.