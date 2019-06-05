Nigerian singer, Wizkid has been teasing his fourth studio album for the better part of 12 months. The album is to be titled, ‘Made In Lagos’ and it will be released under Starboy/RCA.

The title, Made In Lagos is a direct reference to his Nigerian roots that lead straight to his Shitta (Small London), Surulere, Lagos beginnings. Fans and music enthusiasts expected the album to drop after the viral success of his single, ‘Fever,’ but it didn’t.

On March 19, 2019, the singer hosted a live session on his Instagram page, @wizkidayo and teased snippets to a few songs, presumably made for the upcoming album.

Three months later, on June 4, 2019, the singer took to his Instagram stories and posted the message, ““Gong” blessed me highest level of vibration! #MadeinLagos! Best I ever made. yes Fada!”

With the limited information we have, what can we then expect from Made In Lagos? Here are a few speculated thoughts;

Length

All of Wizkid’s last three projects; Superstar, Ayo and Sounds From The Other Side were more than 10 songs in length. While this is no indication on what Made In Lagos could be in length, it is the streaming era, and the longer your album, the better your likelihood of making money.

Though not all the songs teased will make the album, Wizkid has teased a lot of songs. This leads to the speculation that the album is likely to be more than 10 songs in length.

Features

When Wizkid teased some of the songs he’d been working on, he mentioned the following artists, Burna Boy, Teni, Shaydee, STG, DJ Consequence, Chinko Ekun and a few others.

Starboy apparently worked on a song titled, ‘Pansa’ with Teni The Entertainer. Recently, the singer was also seen with Jamaican legend, Damian Marley.

One thing we can be sure of is that, this album will have a few foreign features that will be geared towards getting a market share of both the Nigerian and Western markets.

Quality

Wizkid has released three albums so far. Superstar is a classic, Ayo split opinion, but with what the songs on the sophomore album did, it is difficult to argue its impact and how it is Wizkid’s best album for ageing while Sounds From The Other Side showcased the beauty of good A&R and overall direction.

While it might be hype and the vanity of romanticism of imminent art talking as it is with every artist, Wizkid himself called Made In Lagos, “Best I Ever Made.”

Is the album ready?

Nobody knows. You can never be too sure with Wizkid, but when he was pictured with Damian Marley, he did add a caption, “Kick back and give thanks to the one that create life. Yes Fada!! #MadeInlagos. This one is special to me.”

One thing we can speculate is this, Wizkid has been talking about the album for the better part of one year. It should be ready by now.

Date of release

With stars like Wizkid, their date of release is strategically selected and determined by a few factors. We can then speculate that if the album will ever drop in 2019, it will either be during the summer months or towards the end of the year.