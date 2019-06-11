Fresh off headlining ‘The Ends’ in Croydon, London, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has announced dates for his show, ‘Starboy Fest’ in London, Paris and Manchester.

Obviously, he will headline the show. These announcements were made in two posts on Starboy’s Instagram page.

On October 19, 2019, the London leg of the concert will be held at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena. The Paris and Manchester legs of the fest will hold on October 18, 2019 and October 26, 2019.

The Paris show will be held at Les Docks Pullman while the Manchester show will be held at O2 Victoria Warehouse. While Wizkid is yet to release the list of the artists performing alongside him, he has urged his fans to register on a website.

In 2018, Wizkid sold out the O2 Arena in London.