Wizkid calls Asake, Rema, ODUMODUBLVCK his favourite artists at the moment

Nigerian music megastar, Wizkid highlights his favourite musicians of 2023.

Like many listeners who have been impressed by different superstars in 2023, Grammy winner Wizkid has highlighted the artists who are the favourites at the moment.

In a post on his Instagram story, Wizkid mentioned Afrobeats superstars Asake and Rema both of whom achieved the landmark feat of selling out the O2 Arena as his favourite artists of 2023.

In 2023, Asake extended his unprecedented run of hits with the release of his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' with one of the singles 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide earning a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Rema has enjoyed unprecedented international success for an African artist with his single 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez. The song has won the 2023 MTV VMAs & EMAs as well as the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Also making the list is rapper ODUMODUBLVCK who is one of the breakout sensations of 2023 whose music is reigniting the spark in Nigerian Hip Hop. ODUMODUBLVCK has enjoyed an incredible run in 2023 with his hit single 'Declan Rice' enjoying international success while also earning him the 2023 Headies award for best rap song. His mixtape 'Eziokwu' has also enjoyed critical and commercial acclaim.

Bloody Civilian has also enjoyed an impressive 2023 with her EP 'Anger Management' and the remix version enjoying a warm reception.

Wizkid is not alone in his adulation of Asake, Rema, ODUMODUBLVCK, and Bloody Civilian. In 2023, all four artists have reached career record highs while contributing to the commercial advancement of Nigerian music.

