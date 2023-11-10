Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr, Fireboy earn Grammy nominations

Nigeria international superstars Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr have all earned nominations for the 2024 Grammy awards.

The Nigerian contingent were all nominated for the maiden African Music category with Davido for his hit single 'Unavailable', Burna Boy for 'City Boy', Ayra Starr for 'Rush', and Asake for 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide.

This mark the first nominations for Davido, Olamide, Asake, and Ayra Starr in what is a reflection of the utter dominance of Nigerian mainstream music on the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

South African singer Tyla was also nominated in the category for her hit single 'Water' which earns her her first nomination.

Similarly Nigerian Pop star Fireboy also earns his first Grammy nomination for his contributions to Jon Baptiste's 'World Music Radio' which was nominated for the Album of the Year.