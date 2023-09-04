ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

2023 Headies Award [Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

The winners list at the 16th Headies Awards

Headies 2023 full winners list
Headies 2023 full winners list

Recommended articles

On September 3, 2023, the 16th Headies award took place in Atlanta Georgia for the second consecutive year.

Here is the full winners list.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST RAP SINGLE

'Declan Rice' – ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

'Kpe Paso' - Wande Coal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

ADVERTISEMENT

'Tinko Tinko' - Obong Jayar

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

'Calm Down' - Director K (Rema)

BEST RAP ALBUM

'Young Preacher' by Blaqbonez

ADVERTISEMENT

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

'Flytalk Only' by Payper Corleone

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

'Abracadabra' by Rexxie

BEST MALE ARTIST

ADVERTISEMENT

REMA (Calm Down)

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Headies Award [Full Winners List]

2023 Headies Award [Full Winners List]

Keith Shiri gets reappointed as jury President ahead of AMAA 2023

Keith Shiri gets reappointed as jury President ahead of AMAA 2023

Seyi finally gets evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi finally gets evicted from 'BBNaija All Stars'

What we know so far about cast of Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey'

What we know so far about cast of Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kayode Kasum's 'Something Like Gold' lands official release date

Kayode Kasum's 'Something Like Gold' lands official release date

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism

Asake's Basquiat Visuals: An intellectual display of undying art of expressionism

Movie in the Park's summer edition was the perfect fusion of sports, movies

Movie in the Park's summer edition was the perfect fusion of sports, movies

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single, reveals album title 'The Evil Genius'

Mr Eazi brags heavily in new single, reveals album title 'The Evil Genius'

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Here is how Frank Edoho became the king of clap backs we know today

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gdzilla

D'Prince's Jonzing World signs new artist Gdzilla

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Rema makes history after spending 1 year atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Most viewed songs

The 10 most viewed African songs

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's Afrobeats most streamed songs

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of all time