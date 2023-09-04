2023 Headies Award [Full Winners List]
The winners list at the 16th Headies Awards
Recommended articles
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
On September 3, 2023, the 16th Headies award took place in Atlanta Georgia for the second consecutive year.
Here is the full winners list.
BEST RAP SINGLE
'Declan Rice' – ODUMODUBLVCK
BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
'Kpe Paso' - Wande Coal
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
'Tinko Tinko' - Obong Jayar
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
'Calm Down' - Director K (Rema)
BEST RAP ALBUM
'Young Preacher' by Blaqbonez
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
'Flytalk Only' by Payper Corleone
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
'Abracadabra' by Rexxie
BEST MALE ARTIST
REMA (Calm Down)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng