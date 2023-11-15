Rema announces his international superstar status with O2 Arena concert

November 14, 2023, marked a memorable day in Rema's career. The superstar first announced himself in the Nigerian mainstream in 2019 with his eponymous EP which he followed up months later with the 'Bad Commando' EP. Both projects showcased his distinct talent that stretched Afrobeats' creative boundaries and it's this distinction that has continued to advance Rema's career and led him to the storied stage of the O2 Arena.

In the landmark sold-out concert tagged 'RAVAGE UPRISING' streamed by over 40,000 people on YouTube Rema thrilled fans with a collection of his hit songs channeled through his energetic stage presence.

The 23-year-old superstar arrived on the O2 stage in grand style riding on the back of a horse painted red and black which are the colours that now drive his brand. Wearing a flowing black cape and donning a mask fashioned after the iconic mask of Idia the legendary Benin Queen, Rema took along with him his cultural heritage as he appeared like as a supreme figure armed with a mighty talent to conquer all that stands in his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The superstar aided by a live band opened the concert with a rendition of the chest thumping record 'DND' off his recently released EP 'RAVAGE'. The up-tempo single set the mood for the night as Rema kicked off the party in an energetic mode he would maintain for the over 2 hours it lasted.

He offered renditions of his R&B leaning records 'Dirty' and 'Ginger' before performing 'Lady' to an excited audience who were infected by Rema's energy.

Despite the early technical glitches that resulted in minor feedback delays, Rema commanded the stage and interacted with the 20,000 fans who came out to see him.

Before performing his hit single 'Soundgasm', Rema addressed the audience whom he encouraged to have fun as his show was the Rema Party and a concert as some might expected.

Rema emerged for the second round on the back of Bat with glowing red eyes while clothed in the regalia of a futuristic warrior in a choice of aesthetic that won't help his claims of not being a Satanist or a member of the Illuminati.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his second round of performances, Rema offered the Trap version of catalogue as he dazzled fans with early releases of the 'Rema EP' and 'Bad Commando' EP while also performing captivating Trap leaning records 'Hov', 'Are You There', 'Addicted' and his verse from Jae5's 'Dimension'.

The band filled for him as he took his second break and while the band didn't do a shabby job, many would agree that a DJ would have offered more excitement.

For his third and final round, Rema dipped into his pouch of hit songs. He opened with 'Troublemaker' and 'Holiday' before bringing out the Mavin Records crew to perform their hit single 'Won Da Mo'.

Crayon and Ayra Starr performed their hit collaboration 'Ngozi' before Ayra blew away the audience with a stunning rendition of her hit single 'Rush'.

Rema recreated the energetic atmosphere of his 'Calm Down' freestyle where he bells out the word Yellow to an audience who went berserk. He offered back-to-back hit performances with 'Woman', 'Booty Bounce', and 'Charm'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema brought the show to a worthy end with a rendition of his global hit single 'Calm Down' as a filled-up O2 sang along with him.

Rema's landmark O2 production wasn't without minor glitches. However, it was a special moment for the 23-year-old superstar who joins Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake as the Nigerian artists to have sold out the O2 Arena.