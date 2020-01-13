It’s the start of another year. After our first cliche that named the top 10 artists to look forward to in 2019, we’re back with another one - please, don’t be angry. It’s the job.

This time, we draw a list of the seven most anticipated moments in Nigerian music across 2020. The list includes albums, moments, awards and concerts. Some of them are things some people truly anticipate and others are things others don’t anticipate.

In other cases, some don’t anticipate anything on this list. Anyone who falls into this category can hit us in the comment section with his or her list. But in the meantime, please condone our cliche and read the list. You never know, yoy might start anticipating things after reading.

Here is the list;

Made In Lagos

Christmas came early for Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, as he got a Richard Mille wristwatch from the music star. [Instagram/Wizkid]

By: Wizkid

Status: Unknown

Anticipation: 8.5/10

Comment: Baba Bolu has continued being a tease. Since he came back from his self-imposed Twitter hiatus, he has released two singles, 'Joro' and 'Ghetto Love.' He also released the six-track EP, Soundman Vol. I. Currently, he is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s biggest music exports, and that comes with certain major privileges.

He headlines international shows, features on some of the biggest albums, walks the biggest fashion runways alongside other feats. In the final months of 2019, it looked like Made In Lagos was going to drop after Starboy Fest - it never did.

Asides the two released singles, we know the album will feature acts like Buju Banton, Darmian Marley and so forth. Production will also be handled by Northboi, Killertunes, Mut4y, Sarz and so forth.

A few days ago, he also told Capital Xtra that fans should expect another collaboration with Skepta.

After the release of two singles in succession in the final quarter of 2018, Made In Lagos was hotly anticipated. Obviously, that didn’t happen. But with some of his recent social media messages, it seems the album will drop anytime from now.

Made in Lagos will be Wizkid’s fourth album.

Burna Grammy

Burna Boy breaks down 'Anybody' on 'Verified' by Genius. (YouTube/Genius)

By: The Recording Academy

Status: Unknown

Anticipation: 10/10

Comment: On November 20, 2019, nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards. Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category.

He was nominated in the category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

The major award itself will be held on January 26, 2020 and it will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

Rema album

Rema on Colors. (YouTube/Colors)

By: MAVIN Records

Status: Unknown, Untitled

Anticipation: 7/10

Comment: In 2019, Rema released three EPs within six months. He then soared to surpass his label’s expectations and fan projection. Nobody knows the definitive date of release yet, but if I were a betting man, I’d say before third quarter 2020.

Joeboy’s album

Pulse Feature: Joeboy speaks on Mr Eazi, making 'Baby,' Nigerian record labels, free music and the future. (Pulse Nigeria)

By: Banku/emPawa

Status: Unknown, Untitled

Anticipation: 6/10

Comment: In 2019, Joeboy who recently went home with a Soundcity MVP Award came in as part of the new guard. He had two hits - some will say three. He also released Love & Light, a 5-track EP that was criticized for only producing two new songs. Those songs were good, but they felt like a precursor to an album which drops this year.

If I were a betting man, I’d say this one drops somewhere between first quarter and second quarter 2020.

Tiwa Savage’s album

Tiwa Savage 49-99 listening at Obalende park [Pulse]

By: Universal Music Group

Status: Unknown, Untitled

Anticipation: 6/10

Comment: Tiwa Savage had a weak 2019, her four singles failed to have any meaningful impact - the final two were worse. When she held a party for her single, ‘49-99’ in 2019 at Obalende bus park, she claimed her album might be out in first quarter 2020.

However, with the lack of buzz for her singles, that might have changed.

Naira Marley and Zlatan album

Naira Marley and Zlatan are rappers: Examining Hip-Hop purism in Nigeria. (Ripples NG)

By: Marlian/ZANKU

Status: Unknown, Untitled

Anticipation: 9/10

Comment: This was only mooted by two rappers who practically owned Nigerian music in 2020. Although their respective projects failed to have any significant impact on the mainstream, this project will still be anticipated.

But this time, they need to promote it better. Please note, nobody knows if this will even see the light of day.

Gidifest 2020

By: Echo Music and Arts Foundation

Status: Untitled

Anticipation: 9/10

Comment: Gidifest is the biggest celebration of music in West Africa. In 2020, it will have its 7th edition, but details are yet unknown. A few days ago, it did a poll and asked fans to vote for the artists they would love to see at the event. One thing we do know is that a foreign act might show up for this own.