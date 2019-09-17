Tiwa Savage made her way into the busy area of Obalende on Lagos Island to perform for her teeming fans under the bridge.

The event was sponsored by Boomplay and UMG and attended by journalists, industry guys and celebrities like Poco Lee, DJ Enimoney, Pretty Mike, Mama Tobi.

Before everything got started, Poco Lee and Jimmy got the crowd underway with a series of street dance battles amongst Obalende residents.

Around 2:14 pm, Tiwa Savage made her way into Growth Fund 600 Beneficiaries convergence at Daniel's compound - a coalition for development of women around Obalende.

Tiwa Savage was mobbed by fans of all genders alongside media men as she made her way into venue. She performed 'Ma Fi Mi Sere,' 'All Over' and 'Lova Lova' for the women and men.

Before she left, she also handed out a token to the women who were present.

A press conference was organized in a 'mock molue' to promote the song behind the venue.

When asked why '49-99' is her lead single, one of the first things she said was that, "I picked the song for the message and delivered in two languages for understanding."

When Pulse asked Savage why Sir Lucien Grainge picked, '49-99' as her first single, she said,, "I have no idea. But I feel it's because he's a big fan of Fela, the messaging of the song, the sound and how he probably expected a man to sing that kind of song but it came from a woman.

"I also think he liked the song because it's not about love."

The sultry singer also revealed that her album is scheduled for release in 2020 though she's almost done with recordings and other work on the album.

Getting introduced to hyperbole like, "Lion of Judah," Tiwa came onto the stage at 3:05 pm to perform, 'All Over,' 'Ello Baby,' 'Ma Lo,' '49-99' 'Diet'

One thing became sure, Tiwa Savage is loved by Nigerians across demographies.