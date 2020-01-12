On Saturday, January 11, 2019, Soundcity MVP Awards, the annual music awards that celebrate African artists at Eko Convention Centre. The event was attended by African artists all over the world.

Nominees for the awards were announced a few weeks earlier and the night promised to be one of immense fun. Performers at the event were announced as Diamond Platnumz, Prince Kaybee, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Rema, Stonebwoy and so forth.

Entries commenced around 8 pm in the evening and songstress, GoodGirl LA was one of the first few to perform. Other performers include Oxlade, Big Tril, Joeboy, Fireboy and so forth. South African media personality, Bonang Matheba hosted the event.

But the story of the night was how three of the biggest artists from Nigeria's new guard went home with awards. Another story is also how the awards reaffirmed Nigeria's status as the kings of African music.

While Burna Boy cemented his throne as the new king of afrobeats with his second successive win for African Artist of the year, Naira Marley also went home with his first award.

You can see the list of winners below;

Song of the Year

Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

ShoMadjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Pop

Innos B [CG]

Nandy [TZ]

JoeBoy [NG] – Winner

Otile Brown [KE]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Teni [NG]

Mayorkun [NG]

Rayvanny [TZ]

Naira Marley [NG]

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Shinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq diamond (SA)

DopeNation (GH) – Winner

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

African Producer of the Year

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG) – Winner

S2Kizzy (TZ)

Best Female MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG) – Winner

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG) – Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

African DJ of the Year

DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

Digital Artiste of the Year

Cassper Nyovest [SA]

Davido [NG] – Winner

Diamond Platnumz [TZ]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Mr Eazi [NG]

Yemi Alade [NG]

Wizkid [NG]

Listeners’ Choice

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)

Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

Viewers’ Choice

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)

Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner

Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

Video of the Year

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) – Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]

Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]

Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]

Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]