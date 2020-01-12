On Saturday, January 11, 2019, Soundcity MVP Awards, the annual music awards that celebrate African artists at Eko Convention Centre. The event was attended by African artists all over the world.
Nominees for the awards were announced a few weeks earlier and the night promised to be one of immense fun. Performers at the event were announced as Diamond Platnumz, Prince Kaybee, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Rema, Stonebwoy and so forth.
Entries commenced around 8 pm in the evening and songstress, GoodGirl LA was one of the first few to perform. Other performers include Oxlade, Big Tril, Joeboy, Fireboy and so forth. South African media personality, Bonang Matheba hosted the event.
But the story of the night was how three of the biggest artists from Nigeria's new guard went home with awards. Another story is also how the awards reaffirmed Nigeria's status as the kings of African music.
While Burna Boy cemented his throne as the new king of afrobeats with his second successive win for African Artist of the year, Naira Marley also went home with his first award.
You can see the list of winners below;
Song of the Year
Jealous – FireBoy DML (NG)
Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Malwhede – King Monada (SA)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Case – Teni (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jama – DJ Mic Smith(GH)
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Shatta Wale (GH)
ShoMadjozi (SA)
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Wizkid (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best Pop
Innos B [CG]
Nandy [TZ]
JoeBoy [NG] – Winner
Otile Brown [KE]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Teni [NG]
Mayorkun [NG]
Rayvanny [TZ]
Naira Marley [NG]
Best Hip Hop
BlaqBonez (NG)
Falz (NG)
KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner
Kwesta (SA)
Medikal (GH)
Shinski (KE)
Sarkodie (GH)
Reminisce (NG)
Ricky Rick (SA)
Zakwe (SA)
Best Duo
Black Motion (SA)
Blaq diamond (SA)
DopeNation (GH) – Winner
Ethic (KE)
Show Dem Camp (NG)
Toofan (TG)
African Producer of the Year
Cracker (NG)
Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jay Synth (NG)
Kel P (NG)
MOG (GH)
Ozedikus (NG)
Pheelz (NG)
Rexxie (NG) – Winner
S2Kizzy (TZ)
Best Female MVP
Betty G (ETH)
Daphne (CMR)
Nandy (TZ)
Sho Madjozi (SA)
Teni (NG) – Winner
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best Male MVP
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)
African DJ of the Year
DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)
DJ Kaywise (NG)
DJ Neptune (NG)
DJ Spinall (NG) – Winner
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
DJ Zinhle (SA)
Digital Artiste of the Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]
Davido [NG] – Winner
Diamond Platnumz [TZ]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Mr Eazi [NG]
Yemi Alade [NG]
Wizkid [NG]
Listeners’ Choice
Baby – JoeBoy (NG)
Dumebi – Rema (NG)
Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)
Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)
Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)
Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)
Viewers’ Choice
49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)
Able God – Chinko Ekun (NG)
Banomoya – Prince Kaybee (SA)
My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)
On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)
Soapy – Naira Marley (NG) – Winner
Tetema – Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)
Video of the Year
49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner
Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)
Best New MVP
FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG) – Winner
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)
Best Collaboration
Blow My Mind – Davido [NG]
Daz How Star Do – Skibii [NG]
Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner
Jama – DJ Mic Smith [GH]
Killin Dem – Burna Boy [NG]
Inama – Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]