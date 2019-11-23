On November 20, 2019, nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were announced at 2:30 pm.

Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category. He was nominated in the category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

But Burna Boy is not the first Nigerian to get a Grammy Award nomination. This article will document Burna Boy and the five other Nigerians to get nominated for a Grammy Award. Please note that this list only includes Nigerians who got nominated for their own work and not ones who got nominated by association.

Here is the list;

a.) Artist: King Sunny Ade

Profession: Artiste, Instrumentalist, Musician

Nominated For: Syncro System (1984), Odu (1999)

Category: Best Ethnic of Traditional Folk Recording, Best World Music Album

Year: 1984, 1999

Result: Nominated

b.) Artiste: Femi Kuti

Profession: Artist, Performer, Instrumentalist, Musician

Nominated For: Fight To Win (1999), Day By Day (2010), Africa For Africa (2012), No Place For My Dream (2014)

Category: Best World Music Album (1999, 2012, 2014), Best Contemporary World Music Album (2010)

Year: 1999, 2010, 2012, 2014

Result: Nominated

c.) Artiste: Seun Kuti and Egypt 80

Profession: Artist, Performer, Instrumentalist, Musician

Nominated For: Black Times

Category: Best World Music Album

Year: 2018

Result: Nominated

d.) Artiste: Sikiru Adepoju

Profession: Drummer

Nominated For: Love Drum Talk

Category: Best World Music Award

Year: 1998

Result: Nominated

e.) Artiste: Burna Boy

Profession: Artiste, Performer

Nominated For: African Giant (2020)

Category: Best World Music Award

Year: 2020

Status: TBA