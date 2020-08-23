Legendary American Producer, Timbaland is a big fan of Niniola. A few months ago, he was seen dancing to her song and shouting her out on social media. Now, he's back teasing a collaboration with the Queen of Afro-House in a new video. Timbaland couldn't be stopped as he happily danced to the Afro-pop single.

The video was teased on Timbaland's Twitter account as he wrote, "When we dropping this @OfficialNiniola." This comes a few days after the man affectionately known as Timbo had production credits on Burna Boy's critically acclaimed album, Twice As Tall.

You can watch Timbaland dancing below;