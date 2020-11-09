Details: The song is Davido's second single off the imminent, 'A Better Time.' The video is clean and filled with gorgeous women that reveal its lyrical content.
Sonically, the song is similar to smash hits like Kat DeLuna's 'Am I Dreaming' and Rihanna's 'Te Amo.'
Artist: Davido featuring Lil Baby
Song title: So Crazy
Genre: Bachata, R&B, Reggae-Fusion
Date of release: November 9, 2020
Album: A Better Time
Producer: TBA
Video Director: David Wept
Label: DMW/RCA/Sony
You can watch the video below;