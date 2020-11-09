Details: The song is Davido's second single off the imminent, 'A Better Time.' The video is clean and filled with gorgeous women that reveal its lyrical content.

Sonically, the song is similar to smash hits like Kat DeLuna's 'Am I Dreaming' and Rihanna's 'Te Amo.'

Artist: Davido featuring Lil Baby

Song title: So Crazy

Genre: Bachata, R&B, Reggae-Fusion

Date of release: November 9, 2020

Album: A Better Time

Producer: TBA

Video Director: David Wept

Label: DMW/RCA/Sony

You can watch the video below;