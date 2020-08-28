Artist: Patoranking

Album Title: Three

Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Konto, Afrobeat, Doomba, Pon Pon

Date of Release: August 28, 2020

Producers: Telz [Track 1, 6 and 9], Dera and Jay Dot [Track 3], Ctea [Tracks 2 and 4]. Coublon and Mr Kamera [Track 5], Mr Kamera [Tracks 7 and 12]. Hysaint [Track 10], Killashay [Track 11]

Album Art:

Tiwa Savage, Flavour and Sauti Sol feature on Patoranking's 12-track new album, 'Three.' (Tooxclusive]

Length: 12 songs • 41 minutes

Features: 4 - Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol and King Promise

Tracklist:

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: When Patoranking announced his track list three days ago, he wrote on his Instagram page that, "The boy who was in the Ghetto, the boy who came into this industry with Alubarika and the man I am today, man it’s been a journey. I thank God because I am only just starting. My third studio album THREE is out 28 Aug.

"Thank you guys for supporting me from day one, my team and everyone who worked tiredlessly hard to bring this project to life. I love you all."

This is a follow up to Wilmer.

You can listen to the album HERE.