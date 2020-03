Date: March 8, 2020

Song Title: Kapenta of Lagos

Artist: Terry Tha Rapman

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rap

Producer: Vzar

Album: TBA

Video Director: Jay Knows

Label: Bans Nation

Details/Takeaway: Award winning Nigerian Lyricist, Terry Tha Rapman continues his streak as he prepares for his latest album.

'Kapenta of Lagos' celebrates TTR's famous traits; humour, relatability, wordplay and jaw-dropping metaphors.

You can watch the video below;