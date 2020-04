Artist: Terry Tha Rapman

Song Title: Dan Maraya In A New Bugatti

Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap

Album: TBA

Label: Bans Nation

Producer: Pherow

Video Director: TBA

Date of release: April 20, 2020

Details/Takeaway: Tha Rapman uses Dan Maraya to represent the idea of sudden wealth.

