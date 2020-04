Artist: tha Suspekt featuring Burna Boy

Song Title: Legend (Freestyle)

Genre: Afropop

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 3, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Tha Suspekt

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After a hiatus, Nigerian producer, rapper, singer and sound engineer, Da Suspekt returns with a song featuring Burna Boy. Word has it that since both creatives wanted to make the music and could not find the time, this was recorded over the phone.

You can find the music below;