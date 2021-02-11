On February 10, 2021, Nigerian singer, Sean Tizzle announced his new 4-track EP, 'Tizzle Say So.'

The announcement came via his Instagram account, "TRACK LIST & CREDITS #SeanTizzleWyb! FEB 14TH🌹NEW WAVE !! S/O to @wyclefjean Speechless🙌 "S/O to @finitoszn Thanks for Track 1 &4 !coke bottle & know me” you defined music on those tracks !!! GOD bless you.

"S/O to @stephkeyzz watch out for this young chap peeps !!! Thanks for Track 2 “FOR ME” ft Wyclef Jean you’re a young Legend God Bless you. S/O to @deratheboy @beatssbyko hmmmm CHARGIE ! International sound !! Both of ya are Geniuses !God bless you.

"S/O to @sarahtobi._ for the INTRO-I LOVE !God Bless you ❤️

"S/O to @Officialtimijay For the mixing&mastering pure clear sounds !!! God bless you. S/O to @headsmusic for the incoming journey God bless you 🙏 S/O to @lastcardmgmt🤞🏾God bless you for the whole execution!FAMILY ! GBEDU TI DE DE DE ! #FEB14th🌹

"TIZZLE say so."

The EP is set to drop on February 14, 2021 as a follow-up to his 2018 album, Eruku S'aye Po.