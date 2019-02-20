Runtown has announced plans to drop the first body of work on his independent platform, later in the year.

Earlier on Friday, January 23, 2019, we had reported that after a contract saga that had dragged for the better part of the last three years, singer, Douglas Jack Agu, better known as Runtown had emerged victorious in a court case following a judgement passed by the High Court, Abuja placing a restraining order on the boss of Eric Many Entertainment, Ukwudili Umenyiora, from interfering in his affairs.

The legal battle had led to a set-back in his budding career as Runtown was unable to release new songs or perform at concerts during this period.

ALSO READ: A timeline of Runtowns feud with Eric Many Entertainment

The new year has however brought some much needed reprieve and Runtown is set to capitalize on this with the release of new materials as well as an European tour.

The 'Mad Over You' singer kicked things off with the release of a compilation project, 'Soundgod Fest', a 20 track tape that contained a number of his previously released singles and remixes to his hit songs.

He has further announced that he has completed work on a new EP, which he titles, ''Afrobeats and Stadiums'', the first under his independent platform, Soundgod Music, a project he disclosed in a recent interview with OkayAfrica was inspired by watching musicians from across the world selling out stadiums.

"We are trying to take Afrobeats to the real arenas of the world. You see how artists like The Weeknd are doing it in big arenas? Afrobeats deserve that kind of energy.

So I am recording this project which will contain music for the world, but also music for my people. We have found that balance in the music and we're about to drop the project on that wave."

In 2018, Runtown also took part in writing and production camps for Rihanna's next album, her upcoming ninth studio album, which is scheduled for release later in the year and he is hopeful that his contributions will eventually make it to the final cut.

Despite the issues that affected his career, Runtown was able to maintain his impact on the scene with the release of singles like 'Unleash' and 'Oh Oh Oh' in the latter part of 2018.