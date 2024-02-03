ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rick Ross gives special shout-outs to some African musicians.

Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable
Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable

Recommended articles

American rapper Rick Ross has interacted with Nigerian music on different occasions starting with 2011 collaboration with the legendary duo P-Square on their hit single 'Beautiful Oyinye'.

Amidst the growth of Afrobeats in the West, Rick Ross is now recognising a new crop of talent pushing the boundaries of Nigerian and African music. Rick Ross has also performed in Nigeria in the Rhythm Unplugged concert and even shot a music video during his time in the country.

In the video posted on his social media, Rick Ross gave a shout-out to Nigerian award-winning rapper Odumodublvck who rose to mainstream prominence in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper also gave a shout-out to Portable who rocketed to commercial success in 2021 following his collaboration with Grammy-nominated Nigerian hip-hop legend Olamide.

Both Odumodublvck and Portable are set to appear on Skepta's upcoming album with the former appearing on the already released 'Jangrova' alongside Edris Elba while the latter is set to appear on 'Tony Montana'.

In the video, Rick Ross also gave shout-outs to Ghanaian sensation Amaarae and Estiwani's international DJ & artist DJ Waffles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Ross earlier shared that he wanted to make an African album and listed Ghanaian Dancehall star Stonebwoy and Tanzanian superstar Diamond as some of the artists he's working with.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'

Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable

Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable

Sola Sobowale just shared behind the scenes clips from the set of 'Covenant'

Sola Sobowale just shared behind the scenes clips from the set of 'Covenant'

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love', partners FilmOne Studios, other

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love', partners FilmOne Studios, other

Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' tops the list of most playlisted love songs on Spotify

Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' tops the list of most playlisted love songs on Spotify

Accelerate unveils YouTube channel 'Accelerate Movies' showcasing original feature length films

Accelerate unveils YouTube channel 'Accelerate Movies' showcasing original feature length films

Joeboy exits Empawa, sets up new record label in partnership with Warner Music

Joeboy exits Empawa, sets up new record label in partnership with Warner Music

Spotify spotlights the 7 Africans nominated at the 66th Grammy Awards

Spotify spotlights the 7 Africans nominated at the 66th Grammy Awards

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Zlatan returns with a new single 'Bust Down' featuring Asake

Zlatan kicks off 2024 with stellar collaboration with Asake

Zlatan set to drop new single featuring Asake

Zlatan announces date for the release of his new single featuring Asake

Timi Dakolo releases third album 'The Chorus Leader'

Timi Dakolo strikes a fine balance of Nigerian genres on 'The Chorus Leader'