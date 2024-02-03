Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable

American rapper Rick Ross has interacted with Nigerian music on different occasions starting with 2011 collaboration with the legendary duo P-Square on their hit single 'Beautiful Oyinye'.

Amidst the growth of Afrobeats in the West, Rick Ross is now recognising a new crop of talent pushing the boundaries of Nigerian and African music. Rick Ross has also performed in Nigeria in the Rhythm Unplugged concert and even shot a music video during his time in the country.

In the video posted on his social media, Rick Ross gave a shout-out to Nigerian award-winning rapper Odumodublvck who rose to mainstream prominence in 2023.

The rapper also gave a shout-out to Portable who rocketed to commercial success in 2021 following his collaboration with Grammy-nominated Nigerian hip-hop legend Olamide.

Both Odumodublvck and Portable are set to appear on Skepta's upcoming album with the former appearing on the already released 'Jangrova' alongside Edris Elba while the latter is set to appear on 'Tony Montana'.

In the video, Rick Ross also gave shout-outs to Ghanaian sensation Amaarae and Estiwani's international DJ & artist DJ Waffles.

