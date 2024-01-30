ADVERTISEMENT
Skepta teases upcoming single featuring Portable

Adeayo Adebiyi

Portable teams up with Skepta for a new single.

In new developments, the Nigerian-British rapper has teased an upcoming release titled 'Tony Montana' featuring Nigeria Street pop sensation Portable.

In the teaser that has now gone viral on social media, Skepta and Portable appeared together on a track that has Afrobeats-styled production with Skepta sprinkling some Yoruba language in his flows.

Readers will recall that the Nigerian Street pop star spent time in London in 2023 where he was hosted by Skepta who also invited him to the British Fashion Awards.

The upcoming collaboration between Portable and Skepta has excited fans who are eager to hear how the veteran rapper and the Street pop star combine on a song.

The upcoming single is the second of the year from Skepta who recently released 'Jagrova' featuring Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and British rapper and actor Edris Elba.

Skepta has also previously collaborated with Wizkid three times with the first being the remix of 'Ojuelegba' alongside Drake. They also collaborated on the hit single 'Bad Energy,' and in 2023, Skepta featured on Davido's 'Juju' off his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

