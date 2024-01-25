ADVERTISEMENT
30 unforgettable hit songs from P-Square

Adeayo Adebiyi

P-Square's place in the history of Nigerian music is sealed in gold.

For many Afrobeats fans, their love for Nigerian mainstream Pop music was intensified by the work of the seminal superstar duo P-Square whose music captivated listeners across the continent.

From there blend of R&B and Pop with Afrobeats created a brand of music that held listeners spellbound. Their electrifying Michael Jackson-inspired dance steps had young kids across the continent aspiring to the music superstars, and their visuals played a major role in uplifting the quality of music videos in Nigerian music.

At the height of the power which extended for a decade, P-Square was in the business of dropping hit albums that remain a blueprint in the sonic evolution of Nigerian Pop music.

They toured several cities across Africa and had fans passing out in droves from the consuming effect of their music. At the 2015 MAMAs, they were awarded the Artist of the Decade after a rousing performance that underscores their iconic superstar profile.

Even after their highly publicized split, their music continued to serve as a reminder of their impact on the African music scene. And when they patched things up in 2021, it was to the delight of fans who excitedly joined them on the journey of extending their legacy.

P-Square released two singles in 2022 which are the first offering of their second coming. They have teased the possibility of dropping their 7th album in 2024, 10 years after their last album.

As we await new music from the legends, here are 30 unforgettable songs from their discography.

1. Senorita - 'Last Night' (2003)

2. Get Squared - 'Get Squared' (2005)

3. E Don Happen - 'Get Squared' (2005)

4. Omoge Mi - 'Get Squared' (2005)

5. Bizzy Body - 'Get Squared' (2005)

6. Temptation feat Alaye - 'Get Squared' (2005)

7. Say Your Love - 'Get Squared' (2005)

8. No One Like You - 'Game Over' (2007)

9. Do Me - 'Game Over' (2007)

10. Miss You Die - 'Game Over' (2007)

11. Why E Be Say - 'Game Over' (2007)

12. More Than A Friend - 'Game Over' (2007)

13. Am I Still That Special Man - 'Game Over' (2007)

14. Ifunaya - 'Game Over' (2007)

15. Roll It - 'Game Over' (2007)

16. I Love You - 'Danger' (2009)

17. Danger - 'Danger' (2009)

18. Possibility feat 2Baba FKA 2Face - ' 'Danger' (2009)

19. E No Easy feat J Martin - 'Danger' (2009)

20. Gimme Dat - 'Danger' (2009)

21. Beautiful Onyinye - 'Invasion' (2010)

22. Forever - 'Invasion' (2010)

23. Chop My Money - 'Invasion' (2010)

24. Asampokoto - 'Invasion' (2010)

25. Bunieya Enu - 'Invasion' (2010)

26. Alingo (2013)

27. Personally (2013)

28. Shekini - 'Double Trouble' (2014)

29. Testimony - 'Double Trouble' (2014)

30. Collabo - 'Double Trouble' (2014)

