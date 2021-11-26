Rema, Mr. Eazi, Blaqbonez, Lojay, Zlatan, Joeboy, Patoranking, Bella Shmurda and more feature on DJ Neptune's sophomore album, 'Greatness 2.0'

He had earlier released new music featuring Lojay and Zlatan titled, 'Only Fan.'

Pulse Nigeria

Greatness 2.0 features a heavyweight roster of African music stars, befitting DJ NEPTUNE’s status as one of Afrobeats’ most influential personalities and curators.

Artists on the project include Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Rema, Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Laycon, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Cheque, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda and Phyno; Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Kofi Jamar; Harmonize and Anjella from Tanzania; South Africa’s Focalistic; and U.K. rapper One Acen. Collaborating with Neptune on production are Magic Sticks, Dëra and MOG, among other afrobeats hitmakers.

A veteran in Nigeria’s music scene, DJ NEPTUNE has been called Africa’s answer to DJ Khaled for his ability to bring the continent’s top names together in musical harmony. Greatness: The Album, his 2018 debut, pulled from his extensive contacts and years of experience as one of Nigeria’s most influential radio personalities to create a star-studded compilation with features from Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Kizz Daniel and Olamide, to name a few.

Greatness 2.0, dropping through DJ NEPTUNE’s own Neptune Records in partnership with Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa, is a survey of the sounds and genres currently running Africa, from afrobeats to amapiano and asakaa, Ghana’s thrilling new take on drill.