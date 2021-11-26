RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema, Mr. Eazi, Blaqbonez, Lojay, Zlatan, Joeboy, Patoranking, Bella Shmurda and more feature on DJ Neptune's sophomore album, 'Greatness 2.0'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Greatness 2.0 features a heavyweight roster of African music stars, befitting DJ NEPTUNE’s status as one of Afrobeats’ most influential personalities and curators.

Greatness 2.0 features a heavyweight roster of African music stars, befitting DJ NEPTUNE’s status as one of Afrobeats’ most influential personalities and curators. (Empawa)
Greatness 2.0 features a heavyweight roster of African music stars, befitting DJ NEPTUNE’s status as one of Afrobeats’ most influential personalities and curators. (Empawa)

On November 26, 2021, OG Nigerian DJ, DJ NEPTUNE released his sophomore album, Greatness 2.0.

Recommended articles

He had earlier released new music featuring Lojay and Zlatan titled, 'Only Fan.'

Greatness 2.0 features a heavyweight roster of African music stars, befitting DJ NEPTUNE’s status as one of Afrobeats’ most influential personalities and curators. (Empawa)
Greatness 2.0 features a heavyweight roster of African music stars, befitting DJ NEPTUNE’s status as one of Afrobeats’ most influential personalities and curators. (Empawa) Pulse Nigeria

Greatness 2.0 features a heavyweight roster of African music stars, befitting DJ NEPTUNE’s status as one of Afrobeats’ most influential personalities and curators.

Artists on the project include Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Rema, Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Simi, Adekunle Gold, Laycon, Ladipoe, Blaqbonez, Cheque, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda and Phyno; Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Kofi Jamar; Harmonize and Anjella from Tanzania; South Africa’s Focalistic; and U.K. rapper One Acen. Collaborating with Neptune on production are Magic Sticks, Dëra and MOG, among other afrobeats hitmakers.

A veteran in Nigeria’s music scene, DJ NEPTUNE has been called Africa’s answer to DJ Khaled for his ability to bring the continent’s top names together in musical harmony. Greatness: The Album, his 2018 debut, pulled from his extensive contacts and years of experience as one of Nigeria’s most influential radio personalities to create a star-studded compilation with features from Burna Boy, Davido, Mr Eazi, Kizz Daniel and Olamide, to name a few.

Greatness 2.0, dropping through DJ NEPTUNE’s own Neptune Records in partnership with Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa, is a survey of the sounds and genres currently running Africa, from afrobeats to amapiano and asakaa, Ghana’s thrilling new take on drill.

“With this project, I wanted to create something that people of different age brackets, and fans of different genres of music, can connect with,” DJ NEPTUNE says. “I’ve been able to conquer my market in Nigeria, and now this is me moving out of my homebase and spreading my wings across other regions of Africa.”

STREAM GREATNESS 2.0 HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black-ish wraps up production after eight seasons

Black-ish wraps up production after eight seasons

Taylor Swift remembers it ‘All too well’ in short film

Taylor Swift remembers it ‘All too well’ in short film

Rapper Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama spark dating rumours

Rapper Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz's baby mama spark dating rumours

Rema, Mr. Eazi, Blaqbonez, Lojay, Zlatan, Joeboy, Patoranking, Bella Shmurda and more feature on DJ Neptune's sophomore album, 'Greatness 2.0'

Rema, Mr. Eazi, Blaqbonez, Lojay, Zlatan, Joeboy, Patoranking, Bella Shmurda and more feature on DJ Neptune's sophomore album, 'Greatness 2.0'

Soft releases new EP, 'Vibrations'

Soft releases new EP, 'Vibrations'

Meet Africaine, a free spirit communicating through music

Meet Africaine, a free spirit communicating through music

BBNaija's Ifuennada says she's tired of women trying to tie her success to men

BBNaija's Ifuennada says she's tired of women trying to tie her success to men

Rema goes on a Twitter rant, after DJ Neptune presumably releases his song without his consent

Rema goes on a Twitter rant, after DJ Neptune presumably releases his song without his consent

'I'm a child of God with Ashawo vibes' - BBNaija's Ifuennada says as she shares steamy bikini photos

'I'm a child of God with Ashawo vibes' - BBNaija's Ifuennada says as she shares steamy bikini photos

Trending

Meet Marlon Fuentes, the former head of global music at the Grammys who effected change that won Wizkid and Burna Boy Grammys [Pulse Interview]

Meet Marlon Fuentes, the former head of global music at the Grammys who effected change that won Wizkid and Burna Boy Grammys. [Pulse Nigeria]

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti get Grammy nominations

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Sip (Alcohol)' spends 7th consecutive week at No. 1

Reekado Banks - OTR Vol. 2. (Banks Music)

Adele breaking records again with her latest album, 30

Adele