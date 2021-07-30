RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

QDot, Adekunle Gold, Bella Shmurda, LAX, Alpha Ojini, Reekado Banks, The Cavemen and LAX to feature on Moelogo's upcoming 'I The EP'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

'I EP' is the final EP in the trilogy that started with ME EP and Myself EP.

Moelogo. (TBD)

On July 9, 2021, Nigerian singer, Moelogo announced his upcoming EP, 'I The EP.'

On July 30, 2021, he dropped the 11-track EP which features QDot, Adekunle Gold, Bella Shmurda, LAX, Alpha Ojini, Reekado Banks, The Cavemen and LAX.

In his caption to announce the album, the man born Mohammed Animashaun wrote that, "TRACKLIST FOR #ITheEP A big shoutout to everyone who is a part of this project. Every song means something different to me & I cannot wait to share with you all. From the features, production to the team. I appreciate every one of you. Magic has been created. 30/07/21 Keep pre-adding & pre-ordering 🙏🏾 Link in my bio."

Production is handled by OPJakes, JAE Eaux, Bylinks, Horsh, Fiokee, Bayozmuzik, Sess, The Cavemen, Footsteps, Piano P, Tytanium, Clemzy, Raheem Bale, SM and KJ Lxde.

'I EP' is the final EP in the trilogy that started with ME EP and Myself EP. A lead single for the EP drops soon.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

