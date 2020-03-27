Artist: Oxlade

Album Title: Oxygene

Genre: R&B, Afro&B, Afro-Pop, Alternative Afro-Pop

Date of Release: March 27, 2009

Producers: Spax (Tracks 2 and 4), Nosa Apollo and Spax (Track 1), Dera (Track 2), LUSSH (Track 5) and ECHO (Track 6)

Album Art:

Length: 6 Tracks, 18 Minutes

Features: 1 - Moelogo

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: On March 19, 2020, Nigerian singer, Oxlade announced that his 6-track debut EP, Oxygene will drop on March 27, 2020.

The message came via Oxlade's Twitter page on a post which he captioned, "Signed by management." The singer then attached his pre-order link.

In one of the two photos attached to the announcement, Oxlade wrote, "Special shout-out to everyone who made this possible. The musicians, producers, moral supporters, my team... If you know my story well, you'd know how much this project means to me and my life... Spread the word to every corner of the earth, Oxlade is coming... March 27, let the army go wild."

Other people who worked on the project are Alpha Ojini, Syn X and so forth.

You can play the EP HERE.