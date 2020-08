Date: July 17, 2020

Song Title: Addicted

Artist: Niniola

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-house

Producer: Sarz

Album: Colors and Sounds

Video Director: Adasa Cookey

Label: Naija Review

Details/Takeaway: This is the lead single off her upcoming September 2020 album, 'Colors and Sounds.'

You can play the song below;