On June 15, 2018, Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley finally met the terms of his bail and was released after more than four weeks in custody.

His release came 14 days after he was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos. While he was in jail, his songs, 'Am I a Yahoo Boy?' and 'Opotoyi' soared in YouTube views.

About 60 minute ago, the rapper teased his news single, 'SOAPY.' The song looks set to be a banger and it was produced by Rexxie.

This comes after his message to Yahoo boys and his quest to institute prison reforms in Nigeria.