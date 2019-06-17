Naira Marley has announced his plans to help some of the people he met while he was in jail who cannot defend themselves.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, June 17, 2019. According to him, these guys have been in jail for years without even getting to the trial stage of their cases. He then went to say that even though he can't change Nigeria alone, with a collective effort from everyone, it can be done.

"I have to help a lot of ni**gas I met in jail. I met one guy, he has been in jail for 9 years, never been to the court, as in they haven't even found him guilty. What if he is not even guilty? I met another nigga in jail. Been in jail for over two years because he was in a relationship with one rich woman's daughter and the woman locked him up for not leaving her daughter," he wrote.

Since making his bail conditions, he has been talking and writing a lot as usual on social media but this time around, from a different angle.

Naira Marley has a message for Yahoo Boys after his release

Days after Naira Marley was released from jail after perfecting his bail conditions, the singer has reached out to yahoo boys. The singer in a video published by Instablog9ja on Sunday, June 16, 2019, demanded some sort of compensations from yahoo boys saying he went to jail because of them.

He said, “Those of you that are yahoo boys are owing me money because Am I a Yahoo Boy? No. I have gone to jail because of them”.

Recall that on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Naira Marley appeared before Justice Nicolas Oweibo of Federal High Court, Lagos for his bail hearing and the court granted him the bail on the conditions of; a N2,000,000 bond, and two sureties, one with a landed property and the other, a Civil Servant, not lower than a level 10 officer.