Two weeks after the Federal High Court, Ikoyi granted Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley bail on two conditions the singer is reportedly out of jail.

According to Sahara Reporters, the singer was released after perfecting his bail conditions.

In a video published by Instablog9ja on Friday, June 14, 2019, the artiste is seen in the midst of friends and well-wishers congratulating him.

Recall that on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Naira Marley appeared before Justice Nicolas Oweibo of Federal High Court, Lagos for his bail hearing and the court granted him the bail on the conditions of; a N2,000,000 bond, and two sureties, one with a landed property and the other, a Civil Servant, not lower than a level 10 officer.

Naira Marley was arrested on Friday, May 10, 2019, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) together with Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch and one other person.

Following their arrest, the EFCC paraded them over their alleged involvement in cyber crimes. But few days later, Zlatan Ibile and others were freed, while Naira Marley remained in the EFCC's custody.

On Monday, May 20, 2019, the musician was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos, where he was charged with an 11 count charge. He, however, plead not guilty to all charges.

The singer risks seven year in prison if found guilty.