Days after Naira Marley was released from jail after perfecting his bail conditions, the singer has reached out to yahoo boys.

The singer in a video published by Instablog9ja on Sunday, June 16 2019, demanded some sort of compensations from yahoo boys saying he went to jail because of them.

He said, “Those of you that are yahoo boys are owing me money because Am I a Yahoo Boy? No. I have gone to jail because of them”.

Recall that on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Naira Marley appeared before Justice Nicolas Oweiboof Federal High Court, Lagos for his bail hearing and the court granted him the bail on the conditions of; a N2,000,000 bond, and two sureties, one with a landed property and the other, a Civil Servant, not lower than a level 10 officer.

Naira Marley was arrested on Friday, May 10, 2019, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) together with Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch and one other person.

Following their arrest, the EFCC paraded them over their alleged involvement in cyber crimes. But few days later, Zlatan Ibile and others were freed, while Naira Marley remained in the EFCC’s custody.

After some days in jail, Naira Marley was released having fulfilled his bail conditions.