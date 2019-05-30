Ten days ago, Nigeria singer appeared before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi for alleged internet fraud where he pled not guilty to charges against him.

At the conclusion of his plea, the singer's bail hearing was scheduled for today, May 30, 2019.

As he was ushered into Court by members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for his bail hearing , his supposed fans, ‘The Marlians’ caused a scene.

Wearing dark blue shirt and black jeans, the singer appeared before the Court. The motion for his bail was presented and the court granted him the bail on the conditions of; a Two Million Naira (2,000,000) bond, and two sureties, one with a landed property and the other, a Civil Servant, not lower than a level officer.

You would recall that…

On May 10, 2019, Naira Marley, born Afeez Fashola was arrested by the EFCC alongside men now identified as rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch and another unknown person. Five days later, Zlatan Ibile, and three others were released.

On the same day that Zlatan and the rest were released, the EFCC filed an 11-count fraud-related charge against Naira Marley. Today, he appears before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi on the charges filed against him.

When the news broke, it was alleged that his actual crime was credit card fraud. Also alleged was that, cards carrying Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar were found on him.

This comes after the storm he created on social media with his brazen support for internet fraud. His claims and antics also started exchanges with Nigerian celebrities like Tunde Ednut, Ruggedman and singer, Simi. The matter was so polarizing, it turned social media inside and out for three days.

According to Punch, the charge sheet reads, “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea Fedorne Tatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

If found guilty, Naira Marley faces imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act.