Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' debuts on the Billboard Hot 100

Motolani Alake

This comes barely one week the record charted at No. 23 on the Official UK Top 40.

CKay visits Pulse Nigeria. (Pulse Nigeria)

On September 27, 2021, Nigerian singer and Warner South Africa act, Ckay recorded his first Billboard Hot 100 record. His viral smash hit, 'Love Nwantiti' hit No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' became the No. 1 song on Shazam's global charts. The chart tracks the most-searched songs in the world and ranks them on a chart.

The song sits above global smash hits from major superstars like 'Stay' by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. It also sits above global anthems from Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, The Weeknd and more.

www.instagram.com

The version of 'Love Nwantiti' which sits atop the charts features Axel and DJ Yo.

Initially released on Ckay's sophomore EP, Ckay The First in 2019, the song blew up when its video version featured Joeboy and Kuami Eugene. Ckay has since created several remixes of the record for mileage. Since then, Winnie Harlow has danced to the song on her Instagram stories.

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.

This comes after Wizkid's 'Essence' became the most-shazamed song in the US, and after Master KG's 'Jerusalema' also became the most-shazamed song in the world in Q4 2020.

It becomes the second Nigerian record to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 after Wizkid's 'Essence.'

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

